No more nightly chocolates on the pillows at the Trump SoHo. The hotel is reportedly planning to cut its staff because of fewer corporate bookings since Donald Trump was elected president.

Managers of the lower Manhattan property are planning to lay off a dozen room attendants — out of a housekeeping staff of 80 —and to eliminate the hotel's turn-down service, two sources said, according to WNYC radio.

Documents reviewed by the public broadcasting station show the hotel's conference and events business booked 29 large corporate events between January and mid-May 2016, for the likes of Citibank, GE and Amazon. This year, such bookings were down to 11 events, with fewer well-known names, WNYC reported.

Representatives of Trump SoHo did not immediately respond to a CNBC request for comment.

Today, one can find rooms at Trump SoHo for under $400 per night, several hundred dollars less than other five-star hotels in Manhattan.

Just earlier this year, Japanese-style restaurant Koi, located in the lobby of Trump Soho, announced plans to leave the location sooner than it was anticipating, citing a sharp drop in business after the election.

