The oil ministers of Iraq and Iran both told CNBC on Wednesday that they're ready to back a deal to extend OPEC-led production cuts through the first quarter of 2018.

OPEC is meeting in Vienna to discuss rolling over its six-month deal with 11 other exporters to remove 1.8 million barrels a day from the oil market in order to shrink global crude stockpiles. Consensus has formed in recent weeks around a nine-month extension, along the lines of a plan agreed to last week bySaudi Arabia and Russia.

Iraq and Iran are critical because they are the second and third biggest producers, respectively, in the 13-member cartel — and both have presented obstacles to getting a deal done in the past.

On Wednesday, Iraqi Oil Minister Jabbar al-Luaibi said Iraq is "very happy" to go along with the extension, but he cast doubt on the odds of OPEC agreeing to deeper production cuts — which some analysts now believe is necessary.