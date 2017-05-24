If you're spending big for a vacation this summer, it's worth weighing another purchase: travel insurance.

Consumers are expected to shell out $98.02 billion on travel over the three months between Memorial Day and Labor Day, according to the ADI Travel Trends Report for 2017. That's one-third of the total travel spending projected for 2017.

Deciding whether you'd benefit from coverage isn't a quick yea or nay. Experts say it depends on several factors, including the cost and components of your trip, where you live and where you're headed, and what potential problems you're worried about.

"There's no simple answer, because everyone's trip is slightly different," said Christopher Elliott, who advocates on behalf of travelers through his site, Elliott.org.

These four questions can help you weigh your options: