Four U.S. states on the Gulf of Mexico stand to lose billions in future payments if a proposal in the president's new budget survives Congressional scrutiny.

The White House on Tuesday proposed ending a program that shares revenue from offshore oil and gas drilling with the states — and it does so just as those payments were scheduled to expand significantly.

Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas — all of which went to Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential election — are trying to close their own budget gaps amid a protracted oil price downturn and as the new White House budget asks them to absorb cuts to social welfare programs.