Asia set for flat open after OPEC extends output cut; Trump son-in-law Kushner under FBI scrutiny

Futures pointed to a flat open for Asian markets on Friday, after major oil producers agreed to extend output cuts for an additional nine months at an OPEC meeting in Vienna yesterday.
The production cuts of 1.8 million barrels a day, first agreed on in November last year, will now extend to March 2018. The OPEC-led output cuts are targeted at rebalancing the global overhang in the oil markets which saw oil prices fall by more than half in recent years.
Oil prices fell by almost 5 percent following the news as some investors had been hoping for deeper production cuts. Benchmark Brent crude tumbled 4.6 percent to settle at $51.46 a barrel while U.S. crude dropped 4.8 percent to settle at $48.90. U.S. crude had traded above the $50 mark for most of the week in anticipation of the OPEC meeting.
Political developments in the U.S. could also potentially rattle markets today after it was reported by NBC that Jared Kushner, the son-in-law and senior adviser of U.S. President Donald Trump, was now under FBI scrutiny in its Russia probe.
In Asia, Japanese futures were mixed. Nikkei futures in Chicago were mostly flat, higher by just 0.01 percent at 19,815, compared to Thursday's close of 19,813.13. Osaka futures dipped 0.02 percent at 19,810 compared to the Nikkei 225's last close.
Australian SPI futures traded at 5,792, 0.04 percent higher than the S&P/ASX 200's close of 5,789.627 yesterday.
Stocks on Wall Street closed higher following strong gains in tech stocks. The Dow Jones industrial average rose 0.34 percent or 70.53 points to end at 21,082.95, the S&P 500 added 0.44 percent or 10.68 points to finish the session at 2,415.07 and the Nasdaq rose 0.69 percent or 42.23 points to close at 6,205.26.
U.S. markets will be closed for a long weekend due to Memorial Day next Monday.
Meanwhile, the dollar strengthened against a basket of rival currencies to trade at 97.194, off lows of 96.880 seen earlier in the session. The dollar also gained against the yen to trade at 111.80. The greenback had been on the defensive following the release of minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's May meeting.
In economic news, a host of data is expected today, starting with Japan CPI data for the month of April at 7:30 a.m. HK/SIN. Singapore industrial production is expected at 1:00 p.m. and Taiwan Q1 GDP is released at 4:00 p.m.