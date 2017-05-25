Asia set for flat open after OPEC extends output cut; Trump son-in-law Kushner under FBI scrutiny

The production cuts of 1.8 million barrels a day, first agreed on in November last year, will now extend to March 2018. The OPEC-led output cuts are targeted at rebalancing the global overhang in the oil markets which saw oil prices fall by more than half in recent years.

Oil prices fell by almost 5 percent following the news as some investors had been hoping for deeper production cuts. Benchmark Brent crude tumbled 4.6 percent to settle at $51.46 a barrel while U.S. crude dropped 4.8 percent to settle at $48.90. U.S. crude had traded above the $50 mark for most of the week in anticipation of the OPEC meeting.

Political developments in the U.S. could also potentially rattle markets today after it was reported by NBC that Jared Kushner, the son-in-law and senior adviser of U.S. President Donald Trump, was now under FBI scrutiny in its Russia probe.