Top Silicon Valley CEO Padmasree Warrior: These are the 3 traits you need to make it in tech

Padmasree Warrior is a force in the tech world. She is the CEO at NIO U.S., a premium electric vehicles global start-up. Previously, she was Chief Technology Officer and Executive Vice President at Motorola and the Chief Technology and Strategy Officer at Cisco.

Warrior grew up in India and ever since she was young, she has always been interested in science. She got her undergraduate degree in Delhi, India, and came to the United States to do her graduate work at Cornell.

Since then, she has been bestowed a collection of awards and titles commending her for her successful career as an Indian woman in technology, including being called one of "The World's 100 Most Powerful Women" by Forbes, one of "50 Women to Watch" by the Wall Street Journal, one of the "100 Most Creative People in Business" by Fast Company and "the 11th Most Influential Global Indian" by the The Economic Times.