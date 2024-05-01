Richard Branson says money isn't a good way to measure success: Focus on this 1 word instead, it's 'all that really matters'

Richard Branson doesn't want to be defined by his money.

Specifically, he finds it "quite insulting" when he is introduced as "the billionaire Richard Branson," rather than as the co-founder of Virgin Group, he tells CNBC Make It. The reason: Nobody should view their net worth as an ultimate measure of success, and it's "very sad" when making money is the sole focus of a person's life, he says.

"Maybe in America, 'billionaire' is a sign of success, but that rankles me," says Branson. "I think that your reputation is what you create."

In Branson's case, his reputation is often defined by Virgin Group, a venture capital and holding company that owns businesses in a wide variety of industries, from airlines and telecommunications to spaceflight.

The company is largely responsible for his estimated net worth of $2.5 billion, according to Forbes — but he chafes at the idea he created it to make money.

"Your reputation is [whether] your team of people who work with you are proud of what they've created," Branson says. "Paying the bills at the end of the year is important, but what entrepreneurs are doing all over the world today — and the only reason they're succeeding — is that they're making a difference in other people's lives. And that's all that really matters."

Whenever Branson launches a new venture — citing Virgin Atlantic in 1984 and Virgin Mobile in 1999 — he asks himself two questions, he says:

If I create this, can it be better than what everybody else is doing?

Can it make a real difference in the world?

Financial success has often followed, but Branson is adamant that money has never been his chief motivating force.

His first successful business venture, a youth culture magazine called "Student," was primarily meant to challenge "stale" traditional publications, Branson has noted. It tackled cultural issues like popular music and campaigning against the Vietnam War.

"I wanted it to survive. And yes, I wanted to have enough advertising to pay the printers and the paper manufacturers," he says. "But money was certainly not the motivation for running a magazine."