Richard Branson says this decision helped build his $2.5B net worth: 'I don't think I would have gone to space' otherwise

This story is part of CNBC Make It's The Moment series, where highly successful people reveal the critical moment that changed the trajectory of their lives and careers, discussing what drove them to make the leap into the unknown.

Richard Branson is a thrill-seeker. He's traveled to space in his own rocket ship and crossed oceans in a hot air balloon.

So if you ask him for one of the hardest decisions he's ever had to make, you might get a surprising answer: a moment when he opted to "play it safe."

He's referring to selling record label Virgin Records to Thorn EMI for nearly $1 billion in 1992. The deal made sense from a business perspective but the idea of selling one of his first ventures — one that started as a brick-and-mortar record shop in London in 1971 — left him in tears, he says.

"It was definitely a sad day," Branson tells CNBC Make It. "I remember running down the street with tears streaming down my face, past a sign that said, 'Richard sells for a billion.'"

Branson needed the money to focus on a newer venture, Virgin Atlantic. The upstart airline needed resources for a legal battle — one it eventually won, as he details in his new audiobook memoir, "Losing and Finding My Virginity" — over an alleged smear campaign perpetrated by British Airways.

He had two choices: Sell his record label or risk the failure of his airline. Emotionally, selling Virgin Records was like casting away a piece of himself, says Branson — but it was established and successful enough to keep thriving under new ownership.

Meanwhile, Virgin Atlantic's failure would've marred his reputation and threatened the expansion of his business empire, which today ranges from telecommunications to spaceflight. Virgin Group is largely responsible for Branson's estimated net worth of $2.5 billion, according to Forbes.

The billionaire's fondness for Virgin Records still endures: He reportedly considered buying the brand back as recently as 2012, though a deal didn't come to fruition.

Here, Branson discusses the difficulty of letting go of one beloved venture to boost another, how that decision helped shape the future of Virgin Group and why you should balance instinct with caution when seizing any big opportunity.

CNBC Make It: How did you make the decision to sell Virgin Records? What was going through your head?

Branson: Virgin Records was the biggest independent record company in the world. We'd just signed The Rolling Stones and Janet Jackson. It was going unbelievably well.

Virgin Atlantic was a child at school who was being bullied. I had to really turn my attention to the child that was being bullied. What I decided was: If I sold Virgin Records, all the people's jobs would be secure. I could then use that money to build and protect Virgin Atlantic.