How Richard Branson started Virgin Atlantic with a blackboard selling $39 flights

A canceled flight, in many of us, inspires frustration and anger. And for billionaire Richard Branson, it's no different.

Only when the British entrepreneur was met with a cancelled flight in the early 80s, it inspired another response, too: A new business idea.

Branson — already a successful businessman, having formed Virgin Records some years earlier — was due to fly to the British Virgin Islands to be reunited with a "lovely lady" on his private Necker Island, when his American Airlines flight was suddenly cancelled.

"I was livid because I hadn't seen her for three weeks," Branson recalled in an interview with CNBC for "The Brave Ones" podcast.

So, he did as all good entrepreneurs do, and looked for a solution.