Bill Gates and Richard Branson agree this is one way billionaires can help counter climate change

As the self-made billionaires behind two of the world's most recognized companies, there are a few things entrepreneurs Bill Gates and Richard Branson have in common.

But now there's a new one to add to a list: Their response to climate change. And more specifically, the role billionaires can have in countering its effects.

In a recent blog post, the Virgin Group founder said he and Gates met last week and discussed their shared view on investing in "long-shot" ideas that aim to combat the problem.

"Not all ideas will work but if we back enough of them, then the more likely it is that there will be a handful that can have a huge impact," Branson wrote.

The pair were in Paris for the One Planet Summit – a meeting designed to address the challenges of climate change – during which Gates announced the expansion of his Breakthrough Energy Coalition (BEC).