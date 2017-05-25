OPEC agrees to extend oil production cuts for nine months, delegate tells Reuters

OPEC announced it would extend cuts in oil output by nine months to March 2018 on Thursday, an OPEC delegate said according to a Reuters report.

This as the group seeks to curb a global supply overhang which has depressed price and revenues over the past three years.

Ahead of the closed-door meeting on Thursday, Khalid Al-Falih, Saudi Arabia's energy and industry oil minister told CNBC, "Nine months with the same level of production that our member countries have been producing at is a very safe and almost certain option to do the trick."