    OPEC agrees to extend oil production cuts for nine months, delegate tells Reuters

    OPEC announced it would extend cuts in oil output by nine months to March 2018 on Thursday, an OPEC delegate said according to a Reuters report.

    This as the group seeks to curb a global supply overhang which has depressed price and revenues over the past three years.

    Ahead of the closed-door meeting on Thursday, Khalid Al-Falih, Saudi Arabia's energy and industry oil minister told CNBC, "Nine months with the same level of production that our member countries have been producing at is a very safe and almost certain option to do the trick."

    Considered deepening cuts if necessary: Saudi Energy Min
    Saudi Arabia's delegate explained while all options had been considered ahead of the announcement - including deeper cuts and a possible six-month extension - he suggested reaching an agreement to curtail oil production by a further nine months appeared the "safe bet".

    Oil prices contracted sharply just minutes after Falih's comments, with Brent, the international crude oil benchmark, shedding $1 a barrel immediately afterward. Oil's fall is believed to be due to traders feeling disappointed at the lack any deeper cuts to its production. Miswin Mahesh, an oil analyst at Energy Aspects, told CNBC via telephone that "oil prices are always choppy at this point" when OPEC meetings are happening.

    Iran's Bijan Zanganeh on country's oil policies and production
    He added that the price fall on Thursday morning "was probably triggered" by "imbalances" in the market with some expecting deeper cuts to OPEC production. A nine-month extension was already baked into the price, according to Mahesh.

    At around 11.00 a.m. London time, Brent was trading 0.3 percent lower at $53.65 a barrel with the U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) benchmark edging down by nearly the same amount to sit at $50.96 a barrel.

    This is a breaking news story, please check back later for more.

