A new rival for Elon Musk has just blasted off in the space race

The Silicon Valley funded space company, RocketLab, has fired a battery powered, 3-D printed rocket into space from a launch pad in New Zealand.

The successful test marks the arrival of another player in the race to launch cheap rockets that can carry small satellites or other cargo.

RocketLab says it is the first of three trial flights in the lead-up to full commercial take offs planned for later this year.

The launch was captured on Rocket Lab's official Twitter account.

Space Race

SpaceX founder Elon Musk and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos are both attempting to develop reusable rockets in order to reduce the cost of space access.

But RocketLab is instead focussing on cheap, disposable rockets.

Their projectile, known as Electron, is 17 meters long and can carry a maximum payload of 22 kilograms .