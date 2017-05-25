Russia's not ruling out a deeper cut to oil production after OPEC disappoints

The energy minister of Russia has underlined how global oil producers still have the flexibility to do more to help rebalance markets just hours after OPEC and non-OPEC members agreed to prolong their current agreement.



Oil prices plunged nearly 5 percent on Thursday after major exporters extended their deal to limit oil production for nine months, disappointing investors who were anticipating deeper cuts.



But Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak told CNBC after the meeting that there were instruments in place to react to any situation, such as an aggressive fall in oil prices.



"You know, we have the capability to react to any situation that might arise on the market. And to this end we have a technical committee working on this every month," he told CNBC in Vienna when asked about the possibility of deeper cuts to production.



"The ministry committee will continue to work on this basis," he added. The Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee was recently established to watch compliance on a nation-by-nation basis and is a group composed of representatives from OPEC and non-OPEC nations. Its next meeting will take place in Moscow in July.



"With regards my own forecasts, I think that within the next two months before the next meeting of the ministers in the JMMC, we will see a continuation of the rebalancing in the market, a reduction of inventories," he continued.