    ×

    Trading Nation

    Why the strategist who lived through the '90s tech bubble says don't fear these stocks now

    • Veteran strategist Ned Riley, who's known for warning investors during the dot-com boom, isn't sounding the alarm this time around.

    • He says skepticism over the latest record-breaking tech rally doesn't have much merit.

    • Riley singles out Apple as a particularly bullish play right now.
    Ned Riley on tech stocks, the economy and more
    Ned Riley on tech stocks, the economy and more   

    The veteran strategist known for navigating investors during the dot-com boom and bust isn't sounding the alarm this time around.

    Ned Riley says skepticism over the latest record-breaking tech rally doesn't have much merit.

    "Valuation isn't so ridiculous," said the Riley Asset Management CEO on Thursday's "Trading Nation."

    Concerns about the health of the rally have been growing because the gains are basically concentrated in four stocks: Apple, Facebook, Amazon and Alphabet. But that's no reason to throw in the towel on tech stocks, according to Riley.

    "There are fewer stocks obviously driving this market up than there were two or three years ago. But all I feel is that this is a recognition of investors seeing that these stocks clearly do have value," said Riley, who was State Street Global Advisors' chief investment strategist during the dot-com era.

    "They have mispriced them in terms of earnings-price ratios relative to their growth rates. When you start to look back now on these companies, they have had a long-established growth record in terms of earnings per share. And it has not been recognized until now." "

    Riley was considered a fixture on CNBC in the late 1990s and early 2000s, where he often discussed tech stocks. Since his last network appearance on Dec. 26, the Nasdaq has soared more than 14 percent.

    So far this year, it's closed at record highs 34 times — with its latest one coming on Thursday. The index is now up more than 19 percent since the November presidential election.

    Vote
    Vote to see results
    Total Votes:

    Not a Scientific Survey. Results may not total 100% due to rounding.

    Riley, who owns many of the major tech names in his portfolio, singles out Apple as a particularly bullish play right now.

    "It's still the cheapest stock out there. It's selling at just about one times its growth rate. It should be selling at two or three times its growth rate," Riley said.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    NASDAQ
    ---
    GOOGL
    ---
    AMZN
    ---
    FB
    ---
    AAPL
    ---

    More From Trading Nation

    Videos

    Trader Bios

    About

    Trading Nation is a multimedia financial news program that shows investors and traders how to use the news of the day to their advantage. This is where experts from across the financial world – including macro strategists, technical analysts, stock-pickers, and traders who specialize in options, currencies, and fixed income – come together to find the best ways to capitalize on recent developments in the market. Trading Nation: Where headlines become opportunities.

    Brian Sullivan

    Brian Sullivan is co-anchor of CNBC's "Power Lunch" (M-F,1PM-3PM ET), one of the network's longest running programs, as well as the host of the daily investing program "Trading Nation." He is also a frequent guest on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" and other NBC properties.

    Read more

    Connect

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...