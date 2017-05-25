Trump gave a speech to NATO leaders, but it's what he left out that got their attention

President Donald Trump stood next to a twisted piece of the World Trade Center and addressed America's NATO allies on Thursday — but he didn't give them the assurance they wanted that the United States will automatically come to their defense.

The Thursday ceremony dedicated a memorial to the only time NATO has invoked that automatic defense clause — after the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks — when those same NATO nations came the America's defense, sending troops to Afghanistan and elsewhere.

European heads of state including Germany's Angela Merkel and France's Emmanuel Macron exchanged private asides in Brussels, as Trump admonished them and other leaders of the 28-member alliance for not paying their "fair share" for defense.

Trump said the U.S. would not "forsake the friends" who came to America's aid after the deadly terrorist attacks. He did not, however, explicitly mention and endorse "Article 5," the mutual assistance clause in the NATO charter that he was widely expected to back publicly for the first time.