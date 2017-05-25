‘Furious’ UK reportedly stops sharing intelligence with U.S. following Manchester attack

The U.K. is to stop sharing intelligence about the Manchester bombing with the U.S. following a series of leaks which British authorities say are damaging to the investigation, the BBC reports.

British officials were outraged when photos of debris from the attack were leaked and published in the New York Times, the BBC said on Thursday. The images vividly show part of the explosive device and jacket worn by the suicide bomber.

Though the Times did not disclose how it sourced the images, a senior U.S. law enforcement official authenticated the photos and said they had been provided to American investigators by British authorities.

Leaked information about the identity of the assailant – now confirmed as Salman Abedi - also emerged in U.S. media less than 24 hours after the attack against the U.K.'s wishes.

British Home Secretary Amber Rudd described the leaks as "irritating" and insisted that they "should not happen again."

A Whitehall source added: "We are furious. This is completely unacceptable," according to the BBC.