    Watch: Mulvaney testifies before Senate committee on budget

    If you are experiencing issues watching this video, tap here to view it in your browser.

    [The stream is slated to start at 9:45 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

    Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney is expected to testify on Thursday at a Senate Budget Committee hearing on the 2018 budget.

    The White House is seeking to slash federal spending by $3.6 trillion over the next decade via steep cuts across most agencies and tough new restrictions on aid to the poor.

    Read more:
    White House 2018 budget proposal is out, and it slashes the social safety net

    --CNBC's Ylan Mui contributed to this report.

