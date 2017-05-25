Watch: Mulvaney testifies before Senate committee on budget

[The stream is slated to start at 9:45 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney is expected to testify on Thursday at a Senate Budget Committee hearing on the 2018 budget.

The White House is seeking to slash federal spending by $3.6 trillion over the next decade via steep cuts across most agencies and tough new restrictions on aid to the poor.

Read more:

White House 2018 budget proposal is out, and it slashes the social safety net

--CNBC's Ylan Mui contributed to this report.