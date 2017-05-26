Blockchain start-up Ripple is in a precarious position for a five-year-old company.

The business is still in its very early days but suddenly has billions of dollars worth of cryptocurrency on its balance sheet.

Ripple, which built a digital payments network for real-time financial transactions, is also the creator and biggest owner of Ripple XRP, a digital currency that has increased in value by 40 times this year.

There's a total of 100 billion XRP in existence, each priced at about 26 cents. The $26 billion of total value is second among cryptocurrencies, behind bitcoin, which is valued at $41 billion.

Ripple owns about 61 percent -- or $16 billion worth -- of XRP.

If that were factored into the company's valuation, Ripple would be worth more than all but four U.S. start-ups -- Uber, Airbnb, Palantir and WeWork.