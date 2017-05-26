While Republicans in Washington struggle with their economic agenda, Democrats are searching for a new one. And they appear in a mood to take risks.

The most influential think tank in Democratic politics has just offered new proposals casting aside the caution that constrained Hillary Clinton's 2016 campaign. Not only did the Center for American Progress embrace new spending of more than $200 billion a year, its "Marshall Plan for America" called for alleviating working-class economic strains through direct government creation of 4.4-million jobs.

Ever since the FDR era, Democrats have favored more expansive government than Republicans. Ever since the Reagan era, they have done so gingerly for fear of "big government" attacks wielded effectively by conservatives.