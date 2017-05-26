A report this week on how many Americans will likely lose health coverage under a bill passed by the House GOP raises the stakes for Republicans in districts where voters are at risk.

The bill to repeal and replace Obamacare, which Congressional Democrats opposed in a party line vote, would leave some 23 million fewer Americans with health insurance coverage by 2026 if it becomes law, the Congressional Budget Office projected Wednesday.

Only 20 percent of American voters said they would be "more likely" to vote for a Senator or member of Congress who supports the Republican plan, while 44 percent say they are "less likely," according to a Quinnipiac University poll released Thursday.