If you can't move, renovate.
Fast-rising home prices and a record-low number of homes for sale has a lot of homeowners choosing to stay put — and put in a new bathroom or update the kitchen. Higher home values also mean they have more cash to take out of their homes.
With mortgage rates so low for so long, most borrowers are opting for a second loan rather than refinancing their current mortgage to take cash out. Second loans, such as home equity lines of credit (HELOC), are booming. HELOC originations were up 10 percent year-over-year in 2016, hitting an 8-year high, according to Black Knight Financial Services, and they continue to rise.