If you can't afford Iceland's Blue Lagoon, here's a great $9 alternative

Soaking in Iceland's stunning Blue Lagoon is memorable and soothing, but it isn't cheap. It'll cost you a minimum of $55 to get in the door, and that doesn't include food, drinks or towel rental.

That said, if you can make room in your budget to spend a day at Iceland's most famous geothermal spa, I found that it was worth every penny when I shelled out $95 to visit in late April.

Of course, if you're on a shoestring budget and the Blue Lagoon doesn't make the cut, you have some cheaper alternatives, including a $9 one: Swimming in one of Iceland's public pools, or sundlaugs.