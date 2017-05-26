Lawyers may start vetting Trump's tweets, as White House reportedly considers strategy shift

The White House is considering having a team of lawyers approve Donald Trump's tweets, The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing an advisor to the president.

Although the idea is under consideration, Trump aides told the Journal that such a procedure would be hard to put in place.

If implemented, the move would certainly lift a burden on the White House press office, which often finds itself trying to explain why Trump's tweets diverge so sharply from the tightly crafted official statements.

Trump has tweeted that his "active" presidency means that "it is not possible for my surrogates to stand at podium with perfect accuracy."

Read the full report in The Wall Street Journal.