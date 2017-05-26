Taking the community college route to a four-year university can save you thousands of dollars — and these six schools can boost your odds of a successful transfer.

For the 2016-2017 school year, average tuition and fees at a community college were $3,520, according to The College Board. In comparison, students who qualified for in-state tuition at a four-year school were paying $9,650.

And those going to a four-year private school shelled out even more for tuition: $33,480.

Even with the lower costs, experts say making the transition from a community college to a bachelor's degree program is no easy feat. Students grapple with family and work obligations, and often additional prerequisite courses.

In fact, only 16 percent of students who began at a two-year school in 2010 were able to complete their education at a four-year institution by 2016, according to data from the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center.

These six two-year public schools, however, have gained recognition in The Transfer Playbook, a paper that details best practices for successful transfer programs at a handful of community colleges.

"These schools have high mobility rates," said Josh Wyner, vice president at the Aspen Institute and co-author of The Transfer Playbook. "Many students made their way from the community college to a four-year school and had high levels of bachelor's degree attainment."

Here are the standout schools, according to The Transfer Playbook.