Bitcoin is based on a secure financial record-keeping system called blockchain, a technology everyone from small investors to Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari sees more potential in blockchain than bitcoin.

The digital currency will still be important. Since the creation of bitcoin, hundreds of other similar products have emerged based on the same blockchain technology, creating global networks that their founders believe can change how businesses operate. To participate in those systems, users typically need to buy bitcoins first before converting those into another digital currency. Selling out of those currencies also then results in more bitcoin purchases.

"Bitcoin is becoming the currency of choice of going in and out of the ecosystem," William Mougayar, author of "The Business Blockchain," said.

He wasn't too concerned about the rapid rise in bitcoin's price. "If anything, it makes it stronger. The higher the market cap, the stronger the ecosystem itself," he said Thursday on the sidelines of a New York conference he organized, Token Summit.

Partly as a result of greater interest in cryptocurrencies, bitcoin in less than half a year has more than doubled in price and added more than $25 billion in market value, according to CoinMarketCap.

Bitcoin market value and price (2013 - 2017)

Source: CoinMarketCap

"Lots of software developers and business developers are using that newfound wealth to build on our new ecosystem," Joe Lubin, founder of blockchain software developer ConsenSys, told CNBC in a phone interview.

"It's impossible when you have a new technology to avoid irrational exuberance," he said. As for blockchain, "this particular technology I expect will be more pervasive in the change it will bring than the internet."