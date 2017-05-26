Trump reportedly calls Germans ‘very bad’; threatens to end German car sales

U.S. President Donald Trump has reportedly reignited tensions with his EU counterparts in the latest leg of his international tour after calling the Germans "very bad" for their trade surplus with the U.S.

The president vowed to block German car exports to the U.S. during a meeting with top EU leaders on Thursday, according to reports from German news magazine Der Spiegel.

"The Germans are bad, very bad," President Trump said, according to participants in the room who spoke to Der Spiegel.

"See the millions of cars they sell in the U.S., terrible. We will stop this."

The comments were said to have been made in a meeting with the European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and the European Council President Donald Tusk who both showed support for Germany.

The White House was not available for comment when contacted by CNBC.

President Trump has long voiced his frustrations with Germany's trade surplus with the U.S., insisting that German imports have damaged the U.S. manufacturing industry. In January, he threatened to slap a 35 percent tax on German auto imports.

"If you want to build cars in the world, then I wish you all the best. You can build cars for the United States, but for every car that comes to the USA, you will pay 35 percent tax," he said in an interview with German newspaper Bild.

He also attempted to negotiate a bilateral trade deal with Germany when he met with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in March. However, she insisted that all deals with EU member countries must be made multilaterally.

Excluding the EU, Germany is the third largest exporter in the world, after China and the U.S. In 2016, its trade surplus was 252 billion euros ($282.7 billion).

President Trump's latest comments come as part of wider discussions with the EU and other world leaders on trade, defense and the environment.