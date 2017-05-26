    ×

    Oil

    US shale 2.0 undercuts the OPEC-Russia crude oil alliance, analyst Daniel Yergin says

    • International producers are trying to adapt to a new world in which U.S. shale production is profitable at $40 to $50 per barrel, Daniel Yergin says.
    • "I think OPEC is actually back in business as a swing producer," says the Pulitzer Prize–winning author and leading oil analyst.
    With technological advances in the past few years making U.S. shale oil profitable a much lower levels, the united OPEC-Russia front is feeling the squeeze, said Daniel Yergin, a Pulitzer Prize–winning author and leading oil analyst.

    International crude producers are trying to adapt to a new world in which U.S. shale production is profitable at $40 to $50 per barrel, Yergin told CNBC's "Squawk Box" on Friday, a day after OPEC and non-OPEC players agreed to extend cuts in output by nine months to March 2018.

    "I think OPEC is actually back in business [but] as a swing producer," he said.

    Yergin, vice chairman of consultancy group IHS, said there's been a "recalibration of costs" since June 2014, when oil prices started to sink. Three years ago, U.S. shale producers needed to see prices of $70 to $80 per barrel to be competitive, he said.

    West Texas Intermediate crude began tanking that June from around $108 per barrel. WTI prices lost about 75 percent, plunging to under $27 per barrel by early 2016.

    Prices have recovered dramatically since then but were still trading under $50 per barrel early Friday. U.S. crude sank nearly 4.8 percent on Thursday on disappointment that OPEC and the other producers weren't more aggressive in extending their output cuts.

