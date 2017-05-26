We're not in the danger zone for overheating, says longtime stock bull Jeremy Siegel

There are "a lot of momentum players" in the stock market, but overall they're not driving the action like they did in the 1990s before the dot-com bubble burst, Jeremy Siegel, the Wharton School finance professor told CNBC on Friday.

The stock market is "very fairly valued" at current levels, the longtime bull argued on "Fast Money Halftime Report." He said he does not see the market in the danger zone for overheating.

"Stocks are still the place to be for investors," Siegel said, predicting gains of about 7 percent annually. The S&P 500 was up about 7.8 percent for 2017 as of Thursday's close.

With all the momentum in the market, some stocks are subject to declines when the pendulum swings the other way, Siegel said.

Siegel also said, "U.S. citizens are underinvested abroad."