Billionaire CEO Warren Buffett's California beach house is on sale for $11 million—take a look inside

Warren Buffett famously still lives in the Omaha, Neb., home he bought in 1958 for $31,000. (Now its property taxes are almost that much.)

But at the urging of his late wife, Susie, Buffett also bought a beachfront vacation home in Laguna Beach, Calif., in 1971 for $150,000. This year, he put that mansion on the market for $11 million.

That's just a drop in his $74.4 billion bucket but would be a nice profit, nonetheless.

Buffett's 3,600-square-foot Emerald Bay house is just steps from the Pacific Ocean, according to Villa Real Estate. It has six bedrooms, seven bathrooms and several balconies with epic views (seen below).

Buffett told The Wall Street Journal that the now-tony enclave "wasn't fully developed" when he originally purchased the home, but he says he invested a lot of money into multiple renovations over the years.

Still, true to the notoriously frugal billionaire's style, the house has modest décor for such a swanky area: There is a lot of carpet, and the kitchen has laminate countertops.

The family spent many happy summers at the retreat, and Buffett says he spent more than a few Christmas vacations writing Berkshire Hathaway annual reports in the house's master bedroom.

