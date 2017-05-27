Warren Buffett famously still lives in the Omaha, Neb., home he bought in 1958 for $31,000. (Now its property taxes are almost that much.)

But at the urging of his late wife, Susie, Buffett also bought a beachfront vacation home in Laguna Beach, Calif., in 1971 for $150,000. This year, he put that mansion on the market for $11 million.

That's just a drop in his $74.4 billion bucket but would be a nice profit, nonetheless.

Buffett's 3,600-square-foot Emerald Bay house is just steps from the Pacific Ocean, according to Villa Real Estate. It has six bedrooms, seven bathrooms and several balconies with epic views (seen below).