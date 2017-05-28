Asia opens mostly flat after latest N.Korea missile test; China, US, UK markets shut for holidays

North Korea fired what looked to be a ballistic missile near its coast. The missile reportedly landed in the Sea of Japan after staying in the air for 6 minutes. This is the ninth missile the hermit state has tested this year, as it faces increasing pressure from the U.S. and historical ally China over its missile testing program.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 index edged higher by 0.02 percent in early trade while South Korea's Kospi added 0.32 percent. This is the seventh straight session of gains for the Kospi.

The S&P/ASX 200 was effectively flat, trading lower by 0.01 percent.

Markets in China are closed for a public holiday today.

Stateside, Wall Street will be closed for Memorial Day, after closing mixed last Friday following the release of the second reading of Q1 GDP numbers. Markets in the U.K. will also be closed for the spring bank holiday.