How to land the best shopping deals this Memorial Day weekend

Memorial Day weekend kicks off the summer shopping season as retailers look to unload their spring merchandise.

The three-day weekend is one of the biggest shopping holidays of the year, second only to Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving, in terms of the bargains available.

Savvy shoppers would be wise to pick their battles, splurging on items where savings are the greatest and avoiding other categories where deals can be had later in the year, Vera Gibbons, senior consumer analyst at GasBuddy.com, told CNBC's "On the Money."