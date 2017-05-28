How to land the best shopping deals this Memorial Day weekend

Memorial Day sales bring out the bargains for a grab bag of categories:
Mattresses: "This is the best time of year to buy a mattress," said Benjamin Glaser, features editor at DealNews.com. Don't accept anything less than 50 percent off and you should push for more discounts if you can, Glaser said.
Spring apparel: Clothing sales account for roughly 40 percent of all Memorial Day purchases, Gibbons said. You can find discounts as much as 90 percent on clothes as retailers are desperate to clear out their backlog. "It's the perfect time to buy a light sweater," Glaser said.
Appliances: Most manufacturers roll out their new models of ovens, refrigerators, washers and dryers in the summer. That means retailers, like Home Depot, Lowe's and Sears are willing to offer discounts as much as 50 percent to move the old models off the floor, Gibbons said.
