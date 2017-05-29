European stocks to open a touch higher as oil dips; UK markets closed

European stocks are expected to open flat to higher on Monday following lackluster trade in Asian equities overnight and decline in the oil price.

The German DAX index is seen up 7 points at 12,609, while the French CAC is called 3 points higher at 5,339. The FTSE 100 is closed on Monday due to a public holiday in the U.K.

Asian trade has been sideways throughout the morning, not helped by the fact that both Chinese and Taiwanese markets were closed for holidays on Monday. U.S. markets will also be dark.

Investors appear to have shrugged off any geopolitical worries stemming from a missile test carried out by North Korea on Monday. Meanwhile, the oil price saw a small pullback too. Brent crude was down around 0.2 percent, holding just above $52 per barrel, weighing on investor sentiment.

In the U.K., British Airways (BA) resumed flights from London after a major IT outage created havoc over the weekend, with thousands of passengers affected. BA owner International Airlines Group is listed in London, so there won't be any trade of the stock.

In politics, Britain's Conservative Party has a 14 percentage point lead over the opposition Labour Party ahead of a June 8 election, according to an ICM opinion poll published in the Sun newspaper on Sunday.

