Lower open seen for Asia; British pound slips on poll results ahead of UK election

Futures pointed to a lower open for stocks in Asia on Wednesday, with the British pound sinking on new poll results that showed U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservative Party could potentially lose its majority in parliament.
Ahead of an election next week, the Conservatives could lose 20 of the seats it currently holds while the Labour Party could gain 30 additional seats, according to the poll by YouGov. This would result in a loss of the Tories' overall majority at parliament, The Times newspaper reported.
The British pound traded at $1.2811 in Asia following the news compared to highs of $1.2867 seen in the overnight session. The pound had traded at levels around the $1.29 handle last week, but slipped to a one-month low last Friday after polls showed May's lead narrowing over Labour.
In Asia, Nikkei futures traded lower than the benchmark index's Tuesday close of 19,677.85; Chicago shed 0.22 percent to trade at 19,635 while Osaka futures were off 0.24 percent at 19,630.
Meanwhile, Australian SPI futures were flat at 5,718 compared to the S&P/ASX 200's close of 5,717.886.
After the long weekend, Wall Street closed lower on the release of key economic data stateside. The Dow Jones industrial average shed 0.24 percent or 50.81 points to close at 21,029.47, the S&P 500 was lower by 0.12 percent or 2.91 points at 2,412.91 and the Nasdaq was off 0.11 percent or 7.01 points at 6,203.19.
The dollar index traded at 97.401 at 6:25 a.m. HK/SIN. The greenback also ceded ground to the yen, with the dollar/yen trading at 110.83 compared to the 111 handle seen last week.
Brent crude settled 0.9 percent lower at $51.84 a barrel while U.S. crude declined 0.3 percent to settle at $49.66 on worries about the oversupply in oil markets.
In economic news, Japan industrial production data for April is expected at 7:50 a.m. HK/SIN. China manufacturing and non-manufacturing PMI for the month of May is due at 9:00 a.m.