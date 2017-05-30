Cramer Remix: Your No. 1 stock for when Trump can’t get anything done 7 Hours Ago | 01:09

As investors move to secular stocks in the wake of White House unrest, Jim Cramer said shares of Amazon, which tipped above $1,000 on Tuesday, are prime for avoiding political stock risk.

"It's not all the magic number 1,000, though," the "Mad Money" host said. "Remember, Amazon is the ultimate non-Trump stock."

In fact, what attracts investors to stocks like Amazon's is they seem like they will grow regardless of whether President Donald Trump's economic agenda is fulfilled or not.

Cramer argued that lower corporate taxes would not move the needle much for Amazon, since the company does not need to make more money right away to continue its global expansion.

Bringing back cash from overseas, otherwise known as repatriation, would likely not interest the e-commerce giant either because of its focus on growing international operations.

And deregulation does not affect the not-very-regulated Amazon, though Trump's hardliner stance on some of the United States' trading partners, like Germany, could bring tariffs on some goods, which could cause the company to lose money.

"In short, Amazon is a stock that performs better than a lot of others when it seems like Trump is incapable of getting anything done, and we just need to adjust to the status quo of slow growth with two interest rate hikes from the Fed, including one possibly coming next month," Cramer said.