Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan set out a course for a fairly aggressive path of rate hikes coupled with reductions in the central bank's balance sheet for the remainder of the year.

However, he doesn't think that's because the economy is about to take off.

Instead, Kaplan sees an economy likely continuing on the path of about 2 percent growth and not that 3 percent or more boom in gross domestic product that President Donald Trump and his economic advisors have been forecasting.

"Two things drive GDP: growth in the labor force and growth in productivity," he told CNBC in a live interview Tuesday. "The problem is labor force growth is very sluggish. And my own judgment and our economists at the Dallas Fed think it's going to continue to be sluggish the next 10 years because the population is aging and labor force growth therefore is slowing."

Still, Kaplan said he foresees two more interest rate increases in 2017 and a start to the process of unwinding the Fed's $4.5 trillion bond portfolio, most of which was accumulated after the financial crisis.

"I think that removal of accommodation should be done gradually and patiently," he added.

Kaplan is president and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas and a voting member of the Fed's policy-setting committee.

The Fed is widely expected to hike its benchmark interest rate in June, a move that would push the target range up to 1 percent to 1.25 percent. In addition, central bank officials at their meeting earlier this month agreed on a process to start letting a to-be-determined amount of the bonds on the balance sheet to roll off each month.

Kaplan said the balance sheet should be "substantially less" than it is today but conceded that it likely will remain above $2 trillion.

"I don't want to put a specific number on it. If somebody says in the 2s, that sounds about right to me," he said.

