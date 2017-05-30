VISIT CNBC.COM

Here's how much a 20-something has to save every day to be a millionaire by 67

If you start saving and investing early, reaching seven-figure status may be more attainable than you think
Spaces Images | Getty Images
The sooner you start saving and investing, the more likely you are to build a million-dollar portfolio.

If you start at age 25, for instance, you only have to save $15 a day to reach seven figures by age 67. That's assuming a six percent average annual investment return. If your annual return is eight percent, you only have to set aside $8 a day.

To bring these numbers to life, personal finance site NerdWallet created a chart showing how much money you need to set aside each day, month and year in order to have $1 million saved by the time you're 67. It assumes you start with zero dollars at age 25 and also assumes various average annual investment returns.

Scroll over the chart to see the exact numbers.

Here's the full break down of just how much you'd have to save each day, month and year to reach $1 million, assuming:

A four percent annual return:

$26 per day
$764 per month
$9,174 year

A six percent annual return:

$15 per day
$438 per month
$5,365 year

Here's how much you should save at every age
An eight percent annual return:

$8 per day
$241 per month
$3,036 year

A 10 percent annual return:

$5 per day
$128 per month
$1,682 year

Ready to put your money to work? The simplest starting point is to invest in your employer's 401(k) plan, a tax-advantaged retirement savings account. Next, consider alternate retirement savings accounts, such as a Roth IRA, traditional IRA and/or a health savings account.

You can also research low-cost index funds, which Warren Buffett recommends, and online investment platforms known as robo-advisers.

Customers pick up their orders from Shake Shack.
Simple money habits that will help you build wealth in 2017   
