Here's how much a 20-something has to save every day to be a millionaire by 67

The sooner you start saving and investing, the more likely you are to build a million-dollar portfolio.

If you start at age 25, for instance, you only have to save $15 a day to reach seven figures by age 67. That's assuming a six percent average annual investment return. If your annual return is eight percent, you only have to set aside $8 a day.

To bring these numbers to life, personal finance site NerdWallet created a chart showing how much money you need to set aside each day, month and year in order to have $1 million saved by the time you're 67. It assumes you start with zero dollars at age 25 and also assumes various average annual investment returns.

Scroll over the chart to see the exact numbers.