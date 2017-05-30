A man who paid off $70,000 in loans to become a millionaire at 35 shares his No. 1 money-saving tip

At 25, Scott Alan Turner was, in his own words, a "money moron" who had gotten himself into more than $70,000 worth of debt.

By 35, Turner had transformed his finances to become a debt-free, self-made millionaire.

Looking back on the process, Turner, now 44, emphasizes that he didn't take any extreme measures to revamp his finances: He pared down his spending and belongings, started investing and transitioned into a new career he was passionate about.

He believes that just about anyone can turn their financial situation around if they're willing to start. "You start at negative net worth and then you get to zero and then you move up from there," he tells CNBC.