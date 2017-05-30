VISIT CNBC.COM

Money

Money

A man who paid off $70,000 in loans to become a millionaire at 35 shares his No. 1 money-saving tip

This guy dug himself out of debt to become a millionaire at 35
This guy dug himself out of debt to become a millionaire at 35   

At 25, Scott Alan Turner was, in his own words, a "money moron" who had gotten himself into more than $70,000 worth of debt.

By 35, Turner had transformed his finances to become a debt-free, self-made millionaire.

Looking back on the process, Turner, now 44, emphasizes that he didn't take any extreme measures to revamp his finances: He pared down his spending and belongings, started investing and transitioned into a new career he was passionate about.

He believes that just about anyone can turn their financial situation around if they're willing to start. "You start at negative net worth and then you get to zero and then you move up from there," he tells CNBC.

Scott Alan Turner and his family
Scott Alan Turner
Scott Alan Turner and his family

Turner's top money-saving tip speaks to that philosophy. His advice is simple, yet effective, and doable for most workers: Pack your lunch every day.

"My biggest [savings tip] I learned from my parents," he says. "My dad worked for the town his whole life. He packed a lunch every day and brought it to work. In our small town upbringing, we didn't have restaurants and we didn't go out to eat all the time; we might have gone out to eat once every couple of months. I carried that over into my own life."

Though he worked a corporate job for over 10 years, Turner only bought lunch out a handful of times. Instead, he prepared large batches of food on Sunday to eat throughout the week.

This millennial went from broke to millionaire within five years
This millennial went from broke to millionaire within five years   

"Part of that was my lifestyle growing up and part of that was I like cooking a little bit, I like comfort food. There are things that I like to eat that I'll eat every day," he says. "That's saved me huge amounts of money."

Turner's advice isn't novel, but it it's one of the easiest steps anyone looking to save more money can take. Even eating out a few times a week can add up quickly. So the more food you can prepare at home in advance, the better off your food budget, and your bottom line, will be. Here are some useful tips to help you get started.

Don't miss: How one man dug himself out of $70,000 worth of debt to become a millionaire at 35

How this 46-year-old became a millionaire off a teacher's salary
How this 46-year-old became a millionaire off a teacher's salary   
Primetime Shows

Watch full episodes | TV schedule

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...