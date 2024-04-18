How much money Americans in their 50s saved in 2023—and 3 ways to save more

With retirement on the horizon, saving in your 50s can be more stress-inducing than in previous years of your life.

In fact, when compared with those in their 20s, 30s and 40s, Americans in their 50s put away the least amount of money last year, saving an average of $4,780, according to data from New York Life. People in their 30s saved the most, with an average of over $9,800 saved.

Americans in their 50s also fell short of their goal of saving around $5,630. This could be due to several financial drains on this age group, such as supporting children or helping elderly parents make ends meet, says Wes Shannon, a certified financial planner at Brazos Wealth Advisors.

Some people in their 50s also "still have never learned to live within their means," he says. "They just live a little too flashy or too much above what their real income is."

You can still take steps to save more even if you're struggling with these burdens. Read on for three strategies Shannon recommends to put aside more this year.