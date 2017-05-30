The best rewards cards can save you more than $1,000

Rewards cards are meant to be enticing, yet they also often come with a catch. For those inundated with offers, it can be hard to tell the good from the bad.
Over the past few years, card issuers
However, rewards cards, which dole out points when you make purchases at airlines, gas
And depending on how much you spend each month, signup bonuses and other rewards don't always offset the cost of an annual fee, which can be as much as $450 depending on the card, according to WalletHub's 2017 Credit Card Rewards Report. (Don't rule out a card entirely because of the fee, either. Often these cards have better initial bonuses and higher earning rates than cards without a fee.)
For big spenders, it is easier to rack up enough charges to reap the benefits of a rewards card and offset the fee.
On the other hand, if you don't spend that much each month, then most of these cards do not make sense, according to Roman
"If you're only charging a couple hundred dollars to your card per month, a high-fee luxury card is probably not the best bet for you as it'll likely take a year or more for you to start netting rewards,"