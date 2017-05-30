The best rewards cards can save you more than $1,000

Rewards cards are meant to be enticing, yet they also often come with a catch. For those inundated with offers, it can be hard to tell the good from the bad.

Over the past few years, card issuers have upped the ante with better rewards and sign-up bonuses to attract customers.

However, rewards cards, which dole out points when you make purchases at airlines, gas stations and restaurants, generally have higher-than-average interest rates to compensate issuers for the additional perks. So for starters, the benefits of using a fancy card are quickly negated if you carry a monthly balance.

And depending on how much you spend each month, signup bonuses and other rewards don't always offset the cost of an annual fee, which can be as much as $450 depending on the card, according to WalletHub's 2017 Credit Card Rewards Report. (Don't rule out a card entirely because of the fee, either. Often these cards have better initial bonuses and higher earning rates than cards without a fee.)

For big spenders, it is easier to rack up enough charges to reap the benefits of a rewards card and offset the fee.

On the other hand, if you don't spend that much each month, then most of these cards do not make sense, according to Roman Shetyn , CEO and co-founder of reward-comparison site RewardExpert. On average, it can take most of the year for cardholders to break even.