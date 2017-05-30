Venezuela's political opposition finds a new weapon against its leftist dictator

Venezuela's opposition party is refining a new weapon against the government of embattled President Nicolas Maduro: threatening that the country's lenders may not get their money back after Maduro is removed from power.

The leader of Venezuela's National Assembly, Julio Borges, criticized Goldman Sachs after the company bought the distressed debt of PDVSA, the country's state-owned oil company. Borges suggested that a future government might not honor the bonds.

The letter accuses Goldman of "making a quick buck off the suffering Venezuelan people" by helping to prop up the Maduro regime. Venezuela's government has mismanaged the country's economy, leading to severe food shortages and staggering inflation, but despite those hardships it has continued to make debt payments.