    ×

    Politics

    Politics

    Watch: Sean Spicer gives daily White House press briefing

    If you are experiencing issues watching this video, tap here to view it in your browser.

    [The stream is slated to start at 2 p.m., ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

    White House press secretary Sean Spicer holds a press briefing on Tuesday afternoon.

    It marks the first on-camera briefing since President Donald Trump returned from a trip to the Middle East and Europe.

    Spicer will likely face questions about the latest developments in the probe into possible ties between the Trump campaign and Russia. Reporters could also press him about concerns European allies have raised about the U.S. commitment to transatlantic alliances.

    CNBC NEWSLETTERS

    Get the best of CNBC in your inbox

    Please choose a subscription

    Please enter a valid email address
    Get these newsletters delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and service. Privacy Policy.