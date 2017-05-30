Watch: Sean Spicer gives daily White House press briefing

[The stream is slated to start at 2 p.m., ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

White House press secretary Sean Spicer holds a press briefing on Tuesday afternoon.

It marks the first on-camera briefing since President Donald Trump returned from a trip to the Middle East and Europe.

Spicer will likely face questions about the latest developments in the probe into possible ties between the Trump campaign and Russia. Reporters could also press him about concerns European allies have raised about the U.S. commitment to transatlantic alliances.