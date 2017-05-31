After-hours buzz: PANW, HPE & more

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell on Wednesday:

Palo Alto Networks shares jumped 13 percent in extended trading after a big beat on both earnings and revenue. The cybersecurity company posted earnings per share of 61 cents on revenue of $431.8 million. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of 55 cents a share and sales of $411.9 million. The company also expects fourth quarter earnings to range from 78 to 80 cents per share.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise dipped nearly 3 percent in after-hours trading despite its earnings matching expectations. The tech company matched earnings estimates at 35 cents per share and topped sales estimates at $9.9 billion; analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected revenue of $9.6 billion.

Box shares rose more than 4 percent in extended trading after beating expectations in its quarterly earnings. The enterprise storage company reported revenue of $117.2 million, beating the $114.7 million expected by analysts polled by Thomson Reuters.

Shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet slipped slightly during after-hours trading despite exceeding consensus projections. The retailer saw same store sales rise 1.7 percent during the first quarter.

Marathon Petroleum shares rose nearly 3 percent before evening out in after-hours trading after the company unveiled an incremental buyback program worth $3 billion. The firm expects cash proceeds from dropdowns and limited partner distributions to return capital to investors. The buyback program, similar to a previous buyback of $2.14 billion, has no expiration date, the company said.