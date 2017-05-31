Pending home sales drop 1.3% in April as spring housing market shows weakness

Home buyers pull back again in April, signing fewer contracts

The spring housing market continues to be plagued by a lack of homes for sale. Home shoppers signed 1.3 percent fewer contracts to buy existing homes in April compared with March, according to a monthly index from the National Association of Realtors. March's reading was also revised down. The index is 3.3 percent lower than April of 2016.

"Much of the country for the second straight month saw a pullback in pending sales as the rate of new listings continues to lag the quicker pace of homes coming off the market," said Lawrence Yun, chief economist for the Realtors, adding that foot traffic is higher than a year ago.

The drop comes after a larger-than-expected drop in closed home sales in April. More sellers listed their homes in April, but the number of listings was still 9 percent lower than a year ago. Tight supply continues to put upward pressure on home prices, which are now rising at three times the rate of incomes.