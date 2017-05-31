GAC's Trumpchi cars a Chinese attempt to break into the US market Friday, 26 May 2017 | 1:09 AM ET | 03:24

This article is part of a "Reporter's Notebook" series, wherein CNBC journalists submit tales and observations from the field.

GUANGZHOU, China — I'm sitting in an auto plant in Guangzhou in southern China watching SUVs made by one of the country's top carmakers come off of a production line every 57 seconds.

Every so often, the American classic song "Top of the World" by The Carpenters blares through the factory — an indicator, I'm told, that the robotics on the line have detected a potential issue that needs to be addressed by one of this facility's thousand human workers.

It's also a reminder — albeit a surreal one — of where some of these vehicles will be headed.

The carmaker, Guangzhou Automobile Group (also known as GAC), plans to sell these SUVs among other models in the U.S. The Chinese state-run company takes pride that its SUVs are becoming popular among drivers in the medium-to-high-end segment in China.

But there's one little hitch that the company management didn't foresee: the name.

This car is a Trumpchi.