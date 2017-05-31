Election shock? Why you now need to sit up and take note of UK politics

However, on Wednesday, the latest average forecast from YouGov projected May's Conservatives could actually lose seats. While the recent opinion polls show the prime minister's party maintains a slender lead, the Conservatives' diminishing advantage is likely to spur on their political rivals with just eight days to go until the election. The YouGov projections show that she could even have 16 seats less than she needs for a majority, thus meaning that a coalition government would be needed to rule. This would decrease May's ability to push through any reforms and regulations.

There's even a very unlikely outcome whereby the opposition Labour party could team up with the Scottish Nationalist Party in the result of a hung parliament – where no-one has a clear majority - and challenge the Conservatives for power.

"When approaching the final few weeks of election campaigns momentum matters and it is currently with Labour," analysts at Nomura said in a note last week.

"A surprise surge in the 'underdog' happened in 1997 and 2001 in the final two weeks of the campaigns. While that was to the detriment of the Labour party and not enough to provide an upset, it acts as a reminder that polls can continue to narrow even in such a short space of time," Nomura analysts added.