Election shock? Why you now need to sit up and take note of UK politics

A hastily-arranged General Election in the U.K. - that was seen as a foregone conclusion - has suddenly sprung into life with polls tightening and some market analysts speaking about outcomes that would have been inconceivable just weeks ago.
Britain's left-wing Labour party have steadily bridged a seemingly unassailable gap on the ruling right-wing Conservatives in the run-up to the election on June 8, with the latest opinion polls forcing investors to entertain the possibility of a third political shock in as many years.
With investors resolutely aware of the predictably unpredictable nature of U.K. politics, CNBC takes a look at how the race for Downing Street has evolved and whether there really could be a shock in store.