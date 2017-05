Earlier this week, a former Twitter employee and former Apple designer joined forces to release a new camera app called Halide. It's loaded with functions that both advanced and casual photographers will love.

The gist of Halide is simple. It's not about applying filters or anything like that to your photos. Instead, it just provides really easy gesture-based functions that can help you take better pictures.

Halide is $2.99 and is available from iTunes now. Here's a look at what it can do, in case you're a little wary of spending that much on a new app.

This is the main Halide screen you see when you open the app.