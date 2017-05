The tech community is partially responsible for changing the "entrenched" nature of so-called conservative media like Fox News, former presidential candidate and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said on Wednesday.

Clinton spoke from the annual Code Conference in Ranchos Palos Verdes, Calif. She hinted that more tech billionaires should buy media companies, the way Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos bought The Washington Post. She said it's wrong to dismiss print news as an "ancient" medium, especially amid reports about the spread of misinformation on social media.

"I think Jeff Bezos saved the Washington Post," Clinton said. "But newspapers, like the Post, the Times, others — still drive news. …. It was a very good use of his financial resources. Because now we have a very good newspaper again operating in Washington."