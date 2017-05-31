It will now cost you $7 to send an email to the British government

From June 1, anyone who emails the UK's visa and immigration service from outside the country will now have to pay £5.48 ($7).

A private company called Sitel UK is taking charge of the government visa service from Thursday and the government website now states that people "will need to pay using a credit or debit card for contacting us by email."

The fee is applicable to general enquiries and will relate to both those seeking to work in the U.K. as well as holidaymakers who need a visa to visit Britain.

The U.K. government said the changes will help cut costs and "ensure those who benefit directly from the U.K. immigration system make an appropriate contribution".

Additionally, the number of languages offered by the service is being reduced to 8 from 20.

Services will be now only be offered in English, Mandarin, Cantonese, Arabic, French, Hindi, Russian and Spanish.