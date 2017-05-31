Live: NASA makes announcement on its first mission to the sun

[The stream is slated to start at 11 a.m., ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

NASA will make an announcement about its first mission to enter directly into the sun's atmosphere at an event at University of Chicago's William Eckhardt Research Center on Wednesday.

As part of the mission, the Solar Probe Plus will go to the sun's outer atmosphere next summer. NASA will use the information it mines from the mission to better forecast space weather, which impacts satellites, astronauts and the Earth.