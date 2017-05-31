Mark Zuckerberg: ‘The idea of a single eureka moment is a dangerous lie’

"Now it's our turn to do great things. I know, you're probably thinking: I don't know how to build a dam, or get a million people involved in anything," says Zuckerberg.
"But let me tell you a secret: no one does when they begin. Ideas don't come out fully formed. They only become clear as you work on them. You just have to get started."
Building large movements takes time, the confidence to move forward even when the path forward is not clear and, finally, a willingness to be called crazy, says Zuckerberg.
"It's good to be idealistic. But be prepared to be misunderstood," he says. "Anyone working on a big vision will get called crazy, even if you end up right. Anyone working on a complex problem will get blamed for not fully understanding the challenge, even though it's impossible to know everything upfront. Anyone taking initiative will get criticized for moving too fast, because there's always someone who wants to slow you down."
But Zuckerberg's perspective — and the one he is suggesting young graduates adopt — is that there is more to be won by chasing opportunity than there is to be lost by avoiding making mistakes.
"In our society, we often don't do big things because we're so afraid of making mistakes that we ignore all the things wrong today if we do nothing. The reality is, anything we do will have issues in the future. But that can't keep us from starting."
