Mark Zuckerberg: ‘The idea of a single eureka moment is a dangerous lie’

It can be tempting to believe that change-makers whose work affects generations must be extraordinary prodigies; that each one has a remarkable "a-ha" moment when a brainstorm is suddenly transmuted into a single, brilliant idea, obvious in its genius.

That, however, is not only incorrect but it's also a threat to future innovation, says Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO and founder of Facebook.

"Movies and pop culture get this all wrong: The idea of a single eureka moment is a dangerous lie," says the billionaire entrepreneur, speaking at the Harvard Commencement speech last week.

"It makes us feel inadequate since we haven't had ours. It prevents people with seeds of good ideas from getting started."